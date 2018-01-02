Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Strong performance in Week 17
Inman caught five passes for 94 yards in the Bears' Week 17 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 25 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown in 12 games in stints with the Bears and Chargers.
Inman had a hot start with the Bears after joining them in Week 10. He posted at least 64 yards in two of his first three games. However, he then had just 66 yards over his next four games before ending the season on a high note with 94 yards in the season finale. As an unrestricted free agent, it's almost certain that he'll latch on somewhere, and with an 810-yard season on his resume in 2016, if he lands in a good situation, he could be a player with a path to becoming a consistent fantasy producer.
