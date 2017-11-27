Inman caught four of nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Philadelphia.

It was an ugly game for the Bears, but Inman walked away with three more targets than any other receiver and was the only Bear to have more than two catches. He has led Chicago in receiving yards in each of his three games with the squad -- the kind of attention he was not seeing in Los Angeles. The problem is, though, how valuable can a leading receiver be on a team that has averaged 162 yards per game passing under Mitchell Trubisky?