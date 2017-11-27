Bears' Dontrelle Inman: Targeted nine times
Inman caught four of nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Philadelphia.
It was an ugly game for the Bears, but Inman walked away with three more targets than any other receiver and was the only Bear to have more than two catches. He has led Chicago in receiving yards in each of his three games with the squad -- the kind of attention he was not seeing in Los Angeles. The problem is, though, how valuable can a leading receiver be on a team that has averaged 162 yards per game passing under Mitchell Trubisky?
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...