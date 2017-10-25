Inman was traded from the Chargers to the Bears on Wednesday in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Inman caught 58 of 94 targets for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season when the Chargers offense was decimated by injuries. With the team much healthier in 2017, he's been limited to two catches for nine yards while logging just 39 offensive snaps in four appearances. Despite the lack of recent contributions, Inman may soon have the opportunity to compete for a starting job in Chicago, where slot specialist Kendall Wright is the only wideout with more than 125 yards this season. Of course, a starting role wouldn't necessarily translate to regular targets, given that the Bears have limited Mitchell Trubisky to 48 pass attempts in three starts. Inman will compete for snaps with Wright, Tanner Gentry, Tre McBride and Josh Bellamy to begin his tenure with the Bears. Markus Wheaton (groin) could also return enter the mix at some point in November.