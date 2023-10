Kramer (undisclosed) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Kramer was competing for a depth role on the team's offensive line when he suffered an unknown injury during a preseason contest. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before being added to the active roster, but he could play as soon as Sunday against the Vikings. However, it's unclear what kind of role Kramer may have once he proves he's ready to play.