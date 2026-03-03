Dalman informed the Bears on Tuesday that he has decided to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dalman's decision comes out of left field, as the 27-year-old center joined Chicago via a three-year, $42 million contract last March and played at an extremely high level in 2025. The loss of Dalman leaves the Bears with a significant hole in the middle of an otherwise stellar O-line, and at an essential position for head coach Ben Johnson's offensive scheme to function smoothly. Expect Chicago to heavily prioritize searching for a pivot option at center in free agency and/or April's draft.