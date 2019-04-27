Bears' Duke Shelley: Drafted by Chicago
The Bears selected Shelley in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 205th overall.
A tad on the smaller side, Shelley (5-foot-9, 181 pounds) was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded corner in the SEC last season. While a torn ligament in his toe did force him to miss the final five games of the season, Shelley proved he's since returned to full health by running a 4.46 forty at the Kansas State Pro Day. He'll likely be given a chance to compete for the snaps covering the slot with Bryce Callahan having signed with Denver this offseason.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...