Bears' Duke Shelley: Drafted by Chicago

The Bears selected Shelley in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

A tad on the smaller side, Shelley (5-foot-9, 181 pounds) was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded corner in the SEC last season. While a torn ligament in his toe did force him to miss the final five games of the season, Shelley proved he's since returned to full health by running a 4.46 forty at the Kansas State Pro Day. He'll likely be given a chance to compete for the snaps covering the slot with Bryce Callahan having signed with Denver this offseason.

