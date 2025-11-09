Bears' Durham Smythe: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smythe (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Smythe has yet to receive a target this season through eight games and his role in Sunday's contest will likely be a limited one as an additional blocker. The bulk of passing attempts to the tight end position will likely be absorbed by starters Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.
