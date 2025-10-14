Bears' Durham Smythe: Not involved in passing game in '25
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smythe wasn't targeted while playing eight of the Bears' 64 snaps on offense in Monday's 25-24 win over the Commanders.
Smythe has yet to draw a target through five appearances on the season and will continue to be relegated to a limited role as a blocker on offense while fellow tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland are both available.
