Smythe (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Smythe managed to log a limited practice Friday as he battles back against a calf injury. The 30-year-old tight end has taken a backseat in the passing game to both Cole Kmet and the rookie Colston Loveland, having not received a single target through eight games this season. If he is able to play he will likely continue to be relegated to a limited role as a blocker for the offense.