Bears' Durham Smythe: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smythe (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Smythe managed to log a limited practice Friday as he battles back against a calf injury. The 30-year-old tight end has taken a backseat in the passing game to both Cole Kmet and the rookie Colston Loveland, having not received a single target through eight games this season. If he is able to play he will likely continue to be relegated to a limited role as a blocker for the offense.
More News
-
Bears' Durham Smythe: Not involved in passing game in '25•
-
Bears' Durham Smythe: Joining Chicago•
-
Durham Smythe: Released after seven seasons•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Involvement plummets in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Hauls in only target Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: No catches on three targets•