Bears' Earl Watford: Signs with Bears
Watford signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.
Watford will give the Bears' offensive line some depth after spending his first five seasons with the Cardinals which included 21 starts in 43 appearances. Watford will be in the mix for the starting left guard position and can also fill in for Kyle Long (shoulder, neck, elbow), who is recovering from a plethora of surgeries this offseason.
More News
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...