Watford signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.

Watford will give the Bears' offensive line some depth after spending his first five seasons with the Cardinals which included 21 starts in 43 appearances. Watford will be in the mix for the starting left guard position and can also fill in for Kyle Long (shoulder, neck, elbow), who is recovering from a plethora of surgeries this offseason.