Bears' Eddie Goldman: Active Saturday
Goldman (hip) is listed as active for Saturday's game versus the Lions.
Goldman will return from a one-game absence for Saturday's divisional matchup. Look for him to resume his usual role at nose tackle assuming he avoids any setbacks.
