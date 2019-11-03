Goldman (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles.

It's unclear how Goldman picked up the injury, but he's been on the stationary bike and stretching on the sidelines trying to get back into the game. As long as he's sidelined, Nick Williams will likely get the bulk of the nose tackle reps in the game.

