Play

Goldman (concussion) had to go to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Goldman's return should be considered questionable at this time. The depth of Chicago's defensive line will be tested with Goldman joining the inactive Akiem Hicks (elbow) on the sidelines, at least for now.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends