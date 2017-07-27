Bears' Eddie Goldman: Held out of Wednesday practice
Goldman suffered from dehydration during his conditioning test Wednesday and was held out of the first training camp practice, Dan Wiederer on Twitter reports.
This should likely be a temporary setback for Goldman as he looks to have a healthy season in which he's a sleeper option in IDP drafts, based on his potential to break out in his third season in the league.
