Goldman suffered from dehydration during his conditioning test Wednesday and was held out of the first training camp practice, Dan Wiederer on Twitter reports.

This should likely be a temporary setback for Goldman as he looks to have a healthy season in which he's a sleeper option in IDP drafts, based on his potential to break out in his third season in the league.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories