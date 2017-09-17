Bears' Eddie Goldman: Notches first sack of 2017 on Sunday
Goldman posted three tackles along with a sack in Sunday's 29-7 defeat to the Buccaneers.
Despite the game being a blowout loss, Jameis Winston still dropped back 30 times to pass, and Goldman was able to record his first sack of the season. Although he struggled to stay healthy during the first two years of his career, should he be able to stay on the field, he has upside as an IDP option as an interior lineman.
More News
-
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Suffers concussion•
-
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Held out of Wednesday practice•
-
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Strengthening ankle to avoid re-injury•
-
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Posts 2.5 sacks in injury-marred campaign•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...