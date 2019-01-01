Goldman posted a sack and three tackles in Chicago's Week 17 victory over Minnesota, and he wrapped up the season with 39 tackles and three sacks.

After picking up seven sacks in 21 games over his first two seasons with the Bears, he's only notched 4.5 over his last 21 games, and he hasn't made the IDP splash that many hoped for after he was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. However, his ability to help the Bears' run defense is a big part of the reason he's signed through 2022, but it's unlikely that he'll turn into a big fantasy factor in the near future.