Goldman plans to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns related to COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old nose tackle started 46 regular-season games over the past three years, averaging 37.7 tackles and 1.8 sacks per season. Goldman joins the growing list of players who will sit out the 2020 campaign, potentially freeing up a starting job for 31-year-old John Jenkins.