Goldman posted a career-high with 44 tackles, but despite playing 608 snaps, more than 90 more than he's played in either of his first two years with the Bears, his 1.5 sacks represented the lowest total of his career. He'll enter the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, but he hasn't done enough to be considered a reliable fantasy option at this point of his career.