Goldman (oblique) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Goldman was limited in Wednesday's practice and sat out of Thursday's session altogether. The 25-year-old was able to play in 33 defensive snaps (52 percent) in the Bears' season-opening loss to Green Bay, so it's unclear if he sustained the injury in the contest or sometime during the week.

