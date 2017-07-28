Goldman (dehydration) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Goldman had suffered from dehydration during his conditioning test Wednesday, but after being held out of practice Thursday, he's back on the field. If he can put together a healthy camp, he'll have a chance to post solid sack and tackle numbers as an interior lineman, making him a sleeper candidate in IDP leagues as he enters his third year as a pro.

