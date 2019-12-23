Play

Goldman has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a concussion, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Goldman went to the locker room accompanied by a concussion specialist earlier and has now been ruled out.

