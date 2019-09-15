Goldman (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against Denver, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Goldman was able to play in Week 1 after dealing with injury, and was limited throughout practice heading into the game. Now that he's officially active, expect the 25-year-old to resume his role as the starting nose tackle. Against Green Bay last thursday, Goldman was able to play 52 percent of defensive snaps.

