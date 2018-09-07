Bears' Eddie Goldman: Signs extension with Chicago
Goldman signed a four-year extension with the Bears on Friday.
Goldman is coming off a solid 2017 campaign with the Bears, where he posted a career-high 44 tackles but also had a career-low 1.5 sacks across 15 games. He was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2018, but the nose tackle is now set to remain with the team through 2022.
