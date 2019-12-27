Play

Goldman (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Vikings.

Goldman will miss his first contest of the season due to a brain injury. He'll finish the 2019 campaign with 29 tackles (20 solo) and one sack across 15 contests.

