Bears' Eddie Goldman: Won't play Sunday
Goldman (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Goldman's absence likely leaves John Jenkins in line to pick up the start at nose tackle in Week 14.
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Notches first sack of 2017 on Sunday
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Clears concussion protocol
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Suffers concussion
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Returns to practice Friday
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Held out of Wednesday practice
Bears' Eddie Goldman: Strengthening ankle to avoid re-injury
