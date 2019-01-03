Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jackson hadn't practiced since spraining his right ankle in the Dec. 16 win over the Packers, so this amounts to the first noteworthy progress in the safety's recovery. The Bears remain hopeful the star safety can suit up in this weekend's wild-card matchup with the Eagles, but he may need to increase his activity at Friday's practice for the team to feel truly confident about his availability.

