Jackson (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Jackson has missed four of the last five games due to his foot injury, but he'll be able to suit up in prime time Sunday. Over three appearances this season, he's tallied five tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses.
More News
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Questionable for Sunday at Chargers•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Won't play vs. Raiders•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Injury may not be serious•