Jackson collected nine stops in the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

While the Packers were running the ball at will on the Bears, Jackson was heavily involved as a tackler, resulting in his second-highest tackle total of the past two years. Playing along side rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has seemed to elevate Jackson's performance, making him a strong player to add in IDP leagues in which he's not rostered.