Bears' Eddie Jackson: Cleared to play
Jackson (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Jackson was limited in practice this week due to a hip injury, but the 28-year-old apparently isn't in danger of missing his first game since 2018.
