Bears' Eddie Jackson: Collects second interception of season in Week 4
Jackson intercepted a pass while adding three stops in Chicago's victory over the Buccaneers.
Jackson now has two interceptions along with a sack in four games, and although he's yet to post more than three tackles in a game, his big-play ability gives him significant weekly upside.
