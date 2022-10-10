site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-eddie-jackson-continues-dominant-season | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Continues dominant season
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2022
at
10:00 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jackson tallied nine tackles in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Jackson has recorded eight or nine tackles in each of his last four games. In addition, he's intercepted three passes and forced a fumble this season, and he should continue to be an elite IDP performer.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/31/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read