Jackson (foot) is planning to play Thursday against the Commanders, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 2 and still wasn't practicing toward the end of last week either. However, when asked if the plan was to return as soon as Thursday, Jackson stated, "That's the plan. Right now, day by day. I'm feeling a lot better, so that's the plan." Of course, this far from guarantees the veteran safety will be able to suit up against Washington, and he was still a DNP on the team's injury report for Monday. He'll likely need to get on the practice field Tuesday or Wednesday to make returning to action Thursday a reality.