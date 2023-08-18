Jackson (undisclosed) did not participate in Thursday's joint practice with the Colts, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

There's no word on what prevented Jackson from taking part in the practice session, though Bears head coach Matt Eberflus indicated that the veteran safety is not dealing with a serious injury and is present with the team in Indianapolis. Jackson didn't play after Week 12 last season due to a foot injury, but he's reportedly recovered from that issue and is expected to be Chicago's starting free safety in 2023.