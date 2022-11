Jackson (foot) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Jackson had trouble getting off the field after suffering the injury and was ultimately carted to the locker room. His absence is a significant blow to the Bears' secondary, especially with Jaquan Brisker (concussion) inactive and Dane Cruikshank exiting Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury. Elijah Hicks has now taken over at free safety for Jackson.