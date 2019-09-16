Jackson collected 10 tackles in Chicago's 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Although he's yet to make one of his signature big plays in either of the first-two games of the season, he made up for it by having a rare 10-tackle performance. He's a player who must be owned in IDP leagues because very few defensive backs have the ability to make as many big plays as he has in the past.

