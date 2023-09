Jackson (foot) did not participate at practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After he was carted off the field in Week 2 and missed practice during the week, it's actually somewhat surprising Jackson hasn't already been ruled out for Week 3 entirely. If he sits out as expected though, 2022 seventh-rounder Elijah Hicks would likely see an increased workload in the defensive backfield.