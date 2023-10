Jackson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against Minnesota, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jackson hadn't played since Chicago's Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, as he was recovering from a foot issue. He may have re-injured it this Sunday, but it's currently unclear which foot it is. Elijah Hicks is the next man up at free safety for the Bears if the 29-year-old is unable to return.