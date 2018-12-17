Bears' Eddie Jackson: Expected to play again this year
Coach Matt Nagy said he doesn't think Jackson's ankle injury is season-ending.
Listed on the Week 15 injury report with a shin issue, Jackson sprained his right ankle in the process of making his sixth interception of the season. He doesn't look good for Week 16 in San Francisco, but the Bears at least are optimistic the star safety will be available at some point before the end of the season, even if it's only in the playoffs. Jackson likely will start the week absent from practice.
