Jackson (shin) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Chris Emma of 670 The Score reports.

Jackson played through this shin injury against the Rams last week, where he logged one solo tackle, three defended passes and one interception over 63 defensive snaps. The Alabama product has -- on the season -- 45 tackles (36 solo), 13 defended passes, five interceptions, three touchdowns and two forced fumbles. If, by surprise, Jackson isn't able to play, Deon Bush would likely see an increase in work.