Jackson returned a fumble for a touchdown while adding five tackles in the Bears' 41-9 victory over the Bills.

Although he's had a number of weak fantasy performances throughout the season, he's intercepted a pair of passes along with a sack before this week's big stat line. Based on the number of big plays he's made in his two seasons with the Bears, he's the type of player who fantasy managers can gamble on if in need of an upside performance.