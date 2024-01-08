Jackson collected six tackles in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Jackson posted the best stats of his career on a per-game basis in 2023, but he followed that up with the the least productive campaign of his seven-year career. For the second year in a row, he missed five games after never missing more than three games in any of his first five years. On the season, Jackson recorded 37 tackles and an interception. Going into the last year of his contract in his age-30 season, it's unlikely Jackson will be highly-coveted in 2024 IDP drafts.