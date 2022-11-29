Chicago placed Jackson (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Though Jackson is technically eligible to return from IR in Week 18, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the veteran safety is expected to be shut down for the season after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact Lisfranc injury to his foot in Sunday's loss to the Jets. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Jackson is still receiving further medical opinions on his injury, but surgery could be an eventual outcome. The 28-year-old was in the midst of a resurgent season in the Chicago secondary, recording 80 tackles, six pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles through the team's first 12 games.