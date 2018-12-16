Jackson sprained his right ankle in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jackson hurt himself after he went down awkwardly on a fourth-quarter interception return. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported afterward that the team should know more within the next 24-48 hours, but the 25-year-old is almost certain to miss time. Deon Bush would fill in at safety if such is the case.