Jackson injured his foot in the first half of Sunday's defeat and did not return. However, Eberflus said after the game that the safety could have reentered the contest if an injury to another player created a need, so the team may have been playing it cautious. Jackson missed the previous three weeks with a foot issue, though it's not yet certain if Sunday's injury was related.