Bears' Eddie Jackson: Intercepts a pass
Jackson picked off a pass while adding three tackles in Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Cardinals.
Jackson has yet to record more than three tackles in a game in 2018, but he's had a sack and an interception over the last two weeks, which an example of the upside he showed on occasion last year when he was a rookie. Although he's not yet a star IDP, his weekly upside makes him a strong streaming option.
