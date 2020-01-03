Bears' Eddie Jackson: Lands huge extension
Jackson signed a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension with the Bears on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson's contract includes $22 million fully guaranteed and $33 million in total guarantees, and his $14.6 million average annual salary is the highest among players at his position. He's been one of the top safeties in the league since joining the Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team lock him up for the foreseeable future. Jackson made his second straight Pro Bowl in 2019, and he received first-team All-Pro honors in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...