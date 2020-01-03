Play

Jackson signed a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension with the Bears on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson's contract includes $22 million fully guaranteed and $33 million in total guarantees, and his $14.6 million average annual salary is the highest among players at his position. He's been one of the top safeties in the league since joining the Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team lock him up for the foreseeable future. Jackson made his second straight Pro Bowl in 2019, and he received first-team All-Pro honors in 2018.

