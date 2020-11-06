Jackson (knee) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session.
It's at least progress for the two-time Pro Bowl defensive back, as Jackson was forced to sit out Wednesday's practice entirely upon making a sudden injury report appearance. Jackson was not reported as having an injury during or immediately following Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints, a contest in which he racked up eight tackles and a forced fumble while playing all 74 of Chicago's defensive snaps.
