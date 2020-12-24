Jackson (hip) was held to limited participation during the Bears' practice session Thursday.
The two-time Pro Bowl safety was seemingly clear of any health issues while logging full practice reps Wednesday, but a late-week appearance on the injury report raises questions heading into a crucial Week 16 road trip to Jacksonville. The severity of Jackson's hip issue may become more clear by way of Chicago's Christmas Day injury update. The 27-year-old has been far less effective in coverage this season, surrendering a 71.4 percent completion rate with two touchdown passes against him. Between 2018 and 2019, Jackson conceded just a 51.5 percent completion rate with three TDs allowed over 30 games.