Play

Jackson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Campbell notes that Jackson finished Sunday's victory over Denver and that the injury seemingly isn't serious enough to keep him out of Monday's matchup with Washington. Regardless, the 26-year-old's status throughout practice this weekend will be worth monitoring as it will be more telling of the actual severity of his injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories