The Bears fear Jackson (foot) suffered a Lisfranc injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Jackson was carted to the locker room after doing down on the field during Sunday's loss, and he's now considered out indefinitely while undergoing more tests. If a Lisfranc injury is confirmed, the standout safety's 2022 campaign could be over. Elijah Hicks will stand to handle an increased role versus the Packers in Week 13, and as long as Jackson ultimately remains sidelined.